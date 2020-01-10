Alexandria bicyclist killed in hit and run crash by Oakdale woman

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPLC) - Today, a hit and run killed 50-year-old bicyclist Taurus Mcquarn of Alexandria.
The crash was on U.S. Highway 165, just south of Alexandria. Louisiana State Police troopers responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m.
Mcquarn was pronounced dead on scene, routine toxicology test results are pending.
According to State Police, troopers identified and located the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene as 27-year-old Lacey Jordan of Oakdale.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.