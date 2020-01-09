Woman arrested after alleged Christmas Eve shootout with husband at hunting lease

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana woman is under after arrest after an alleged shootout with her husband at a hunting lease in Natchitoches Parish.
Authorities say 54-year-old Angelique (Angel) E. LaCaze was shot in the hip during the incident. She has been arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder. She was separated from her husband at the time of the incident.
LaCaze’s husband, 53-year-old Mickey LaCaze, was attempting to retrieve his ATV from his hunting lease on Christmas Eve afternoon when Angelique LaCaze emerged from the woods and began firing a semi-automatic handgun at him, according to information from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Mickey LaCaze exited the ATV and ran toward his vehicle as Angelique continued to fire at him. LaCaze armed himself with a handgun and ran toward La. 480 as Angelique LaCaze fired at him again. He yelled at her to drop the gun. When she did not, he fired one round, striking her in the hip.
The hunting lease is on La. 480, near Bubba Ridley Road, north of Campti.
A 911 call was made at 1:22 p.m. and deputies arrived six minutes later. Deputies found Mickey LaCaze standing over Angelique LaCaze, rendering first aid and saying "she is trying to kill me.”
Angelique LaCaze was transported first to a Shreveport hospital, then was transported to a Baton Rouge facility. Authorities learned Tuesday that she had checked out of that facility, then, around 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies learned that she was shopping in a Natchitoches store. She was arrested there without incident.
