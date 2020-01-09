Woman arrested after alleged Christmas Eve shootout with husband at hunting lease

LaCaze’s husband, 53-year-old Mickey LaCaze, was attempting to retrieve his ATV from his hunting lease on Christmas Eve afternoon when Angelique LaCaze emerged from the woods and began firing a semi-automatic handgun at him, according to information from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Mickey LaCaze exited the ATV and ran toward his vehicle as Angelique continued to fire at him. LaCaze armed himself with a handgun and ran toward La. 480 as Angelique LaCaze fired at him again. He yelled at her to drop the gun. When she did not, he fired one round, striking her in the hip.