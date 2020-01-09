SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 8, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 8, 2020.
Michael Andre Thomas, 52, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; second degree murder; attempted second degree murder.
Martez Devante Martin, 21, Welsh: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.
Jacob Alan Montgomery, 31, Westlake: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; trespassing; theft under $1,000 (2 charges).
Glenn Mark Duplantis Jr., 31, Iowa: Illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Bryan James Landry, 51, Garland, TX: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; hit & run driving.
Johnell Chutz, 45, Sulphur: Stalking; obstruction of court orders; contempt of court.
Rashaun Natavius Mayne, 24, Lake Charles: Cruelty to animals; home invasion; attempted armed robbery; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; armed robbery.
Erin Lindsey Caples, 38, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Trevonta Dwayne Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Robert Charles Paul Spencer, 44, Lake Charles: Second offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Nicole Elizabeth Bly, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Blake Mason Rizzato, 23, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Pachence Sabryn Means, 19, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Ryan Scott Hastings, 21, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.
Kraylon Laron Chambers, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of between 28 and 200 grams of cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shane Jay Simmons, 43, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Kendrick Dewayne Allison, 33, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.
Kaveyna Oshonda Baldwin, 29, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jessie Avan Broussard, 42, Iowa: First offense DWI; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless operation.
Dusty Keith Jinks, 24, Sulphur: Second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Casey Leon Spears, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Ray Poullard, 30, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner; entry or remaining on places or land after being forbidden.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.