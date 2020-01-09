Sulphur Police say armed robberies may be connected

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department is investigating the fourth robbery in the city in less than three months. They believe the four robberies are all connected.
The first was on Friday, Nov. 22. Authorities say a masked man wearing dark clothing walked into the Check into Cash on Beglis Parkway around 3 p.m. and held an employee at gunpoint while he robbed the safe. They say he then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash in the employee’s vehicle. That vehicle was later recovered, but the suspect was not caught.
On Friday, Dec. 20, officers responded to an armed robbery at T-Mobile off North Cities Service Highway. They say a black male suspect armed with a handgun walked into the business demanding money. The employee was then put in a backroom before the suspect left the area with an undetermined amount of money.
On Thursday, Jan. 2, an armed suspect walked into Advance America off Maplewood Drive around 5:30 p.m. demanding money. The employee handed over cash, then they were put in an office before the suspect left.
The latest robbery was on Monday, Jan. 6, an employee at Paycheck Loans off Ruth Street tells 7News someone broke through the back door of the business around 8 p.m.
In one of those robberies an employee, who doesn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, says the suspect came into the building while she was working and locked the door behind him. She says he pulled a gun and brought her to the back of the building where he used zip ties to bind her hands. After the zip ties didn’t work, she says the suspect grabbed a nearby cord and tied her to the bathroom wall.
7New reached out to employees at other check cashing locations in Sulphur. While they couldn’t speak on camera, several say they feel scared and that they’re taking extra precautions like monitoring the parking lots and locking their doors.
Sulphur Police declined an on-camera interview, but Chief Lewis Coats states “The victims described the suspect as a black male with an average build with a height between 5’8” to 6’1” wearing dark clothes. In each case, the suspect had his face covered with a bandanna or a full-face mask.”
7News has filed a public records request to learn more about the robberies and where the investigation stands.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.