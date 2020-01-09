Secret Service releases list of prohibited items for National Championship game

The Secret Service has released the list of prohibited items ahead of the National Championship game.
By Amanda Lindsley | January 9, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 3:31 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The secret service has released its list of prohibited items ahead of the National Championship game in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Secret Service will be working with local law, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to provide safety of all guests attending the championship game.

Fans going to the game will be required to undergo an additional level of security screening. Fans should be prepared for a search of all items into the site. Law enforcement personnel reserve the right to prohibit any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard.

The list of prohibited items is as follows:

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Backpacks

Bags and signs exceeding size restrictions

Bicycles

Balloons

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives

Firearms

Glass, thermal or metal containers

Laser pointers

Mace/Pepper spray

Packages

Selfie Sticks

Structures

Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’x3’x1/4”)

Support for signs and placards

Toy guns

Recreational motorized mobility devices

Weapons of any kind

