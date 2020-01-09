Secret Service releases list of prohibited items for National Championship game

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The secret service has released its list of prohibited items ahead of the National Championship game in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Secret Service will be working with local law, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to provide safety of all guests attending the championship game.
Fans going to the game will be required to undergo an additional level of security screening. Fans should be prepared for a search of all items into the site. Law enforcement personnel reserve the right to prohibit any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard.
The list of prohibited items is as follows:
Aerosols
Ammunition
Animals other than service/guide animals
Backpacks
Bags and signs exceeding size restrictions
Bicycles
Balloons
Coolers
Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
Explosives
Firearms
Glass, thermal or metal containers
Laser pointers
Mace/Pepper spray
Packages
Selfie Sticks
Structures
Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’x3’x1/4”)
Support for signs and placards
Toy guns
Recreational motorized mobility devices
Weapons of any kind
