Project to widen I-10 east of Sulphur to begin Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A project to widen I-10 east of Sulphur is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the Department of Transportation.
The $45-million project is expected to widen I-10 to four lanes in each direction between Cities Service Hwy. and the 210 interchange, creating an auxillary lane between the interchanges.
DOTD officials say two lanes in each direction will be maintained throughout the project, which is expected to be completed in summer 2021, with progress dependent on weather.
Officials say drivers should anticipate greater traffic impacts the first few days of the project as drivers adjust to the reduced lanes. A traffic advisory system will be implemented, providing real-time traffic information via message boards and flashing signs.
The project will begin with alternating one-lane closures eastbound and westbound to prepare the work zone, including widening the service road at the Cities Service exit in preparation for traffic, clearing and grubbing, and installing temporary traffic signals at the Cities Service interchange.
The concrete sections west of Maple Fork Bridge will be fully reconstructed and replaced, and the existing asphalt pavement east of the Maple Fork Bridge will be milled and overlaid. The Maple Fork Bridges will also be replaced and raised above the 100-year flood elevation.
“It is important that our infrastructure continues to improve and expand to meet area industrial needs,” said Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. “This project will provide a safer and more efficient roadway for the approximately 100,000 motorists using this stretch of I-10.”
