Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 43-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning at the intersection of E. Broad Street and J. Bennet Johnston Avenue, authorities said.
The accident happened around 4 a.m., according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department. Responding officers found William Wingate III deceased near the roadway.
Officers found that Wingate had been struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene without stopping.
Desormeaux is asking the public for assistance from anyone who may have information. She asked anyone with any information to call Cpl. Rodney Grantham at 337-491-1456 ext. 5429 or email him at rjgrantham@cityoflc.us.
Cpl. Brad Puckett was the responding officer and Grantham is the lead investigator.
