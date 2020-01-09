One year later: Remembering fallen SPD Officer Chatéri Payne

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - January 9 marks one year since Shreveport Police Officer Chatéri Payne’s life was taken as a result of gun violence. The 22-year-old was preparing to begin her shift when she was shot multiple times, in the city’s Caddo Heights neighborhood.
The mother of one graduated from the Shreveport Police and Fire Training Academy in November 2018. “Long days, aching nights, but I decided to stand tall on my dream," read a post Payne made on her Facebook page following her graduation.
“It is an honor to be able to join such a powerful family with my brothers and sisters in blue. May the journey begin,” wrote Payne.
At the time of the shooting, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond called Officer Payne’s killing a “senseless, tragic death.”
Later in the year, a monument was unveiled to honor the fallen officer. The three-piece memento includes a statue of Payne in uniform after her graduation, a Shreveport police badge detailing her date of birth and end of watch and a small bench to complete its final look.
On Mar. 20, Tre’Veon Anderson, 26, Glenn Frierson, 38 and Lawrence Pierre, 22, were indicted and charged with second-degree murder, in relation to her death.
On Dec. 11, Frierson was sentenced to prison on firearms and drug charges, not related to this murder case.
