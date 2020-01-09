LSU outlasts Arkansas to improve to 2-0 in SEC play

LSU forward Trendon Watford (No. 2) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 8, 2020 at 9:31 AM CST - Updated January 9 at 4:09 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU battled a tough Arkansas team in a game that went down to the wire and ended with a big defensive stop by the Tigers.

LSU (10-4, 2-0 SEC) outlasted Arkansas (12-2, 1-1 SEC) to claim the 79-77 victory.

Freshman Trendon Watford led the Tigers with 21 points, including the team’s last six points of the game. He also snatched nine rebounds. Senior Skylar Mays poured in 19 points. Darius Days finished with another double-double, chipping in 16 points and pulling down a career-high 16 rebounds.

With the Tigers down 78-77 with :08 left in the game, Watford made a short turnaround jumper and was fouled. He made the free throw to put LSU up 79-77. Arkansas drove the length of the court and shot a three-pointer but Charles Manning Jr. elevated and blocked it. Another Razorback player was able to get the rebound and attempt a three but Manning blocked that one also.

LSU will face two SEC ranked teams next month; No. 5 Auburn on Feb. 8 and host No. 14 Kentucky on Feb. 11.

