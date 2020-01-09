LSU and Clemson come together to feed the hungry before championship game

“We are incredibly excited to see our Clemson Tigers take on LSU in the National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 13,” said Clemson Interim Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Chris Miller. “But we are just as excited to continue a long-standing tradition of community service by partnering with our colleagues from LSU on Saturday by volunteering our time with Second Harvest. We had an amazing turnout of volunteers from the university for a similar cause prior to the Fiesta Bowl, and we expect the same this weekend. I want to thank our Alumni Association and others for organizing our efforts as we assist the local community and those in need.”