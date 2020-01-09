LSU and Clemson come together to feed the hungry before championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Clemson will come together on Saturday, Jan. 11 to help feed the hungry before the National Championship game.
The staff and alumni from the universities will come together at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana. Approximately 100 volunteers will be representing LSU and Clemson.
Second Harvest President & CEO Natalie Jayroe said fighting hunger is something all football fans have in common.
“Our Second Harvest team is honored to host volunteer teams from both LSU and Clemson before the big game,” Jayroe said. “Beyond the love for their schools and football, these volunteers also share a love for giving back and supporting their neighbors in need.”
Both schools are looking forward to this opportunity to volunteer according to organizers.
“We are incredibly excited to see our Clemson Tigers take on LSU in the National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 13,” said Clemson Interim Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Chris Miller. “But we are just as excited to continue a long-standing tradition of community service by partnering with our colleagues from LSU on Saturday by volunteering our time with Second Harvest. We had an amazing turnout of volunteers from the university for a similar cause prior to the Fiesta Bowl, and we expect the same this weekend. I want to thank our Alumni Association and others for organizing our efforts as we assist the local community and those in need.”
Miller’s sentiments were echoed by Sally Stiel, senior director of LSU alumni engagement and marketing.
“We’re excited to partner with Clemson and Second Harvest Food Bank to bring this volunteer opportunity to our LSU alumni, friends and fans in New Orleans,” Stiel said. “LSU fans are some of the most passionate college fans around, so it’s only fitting that we put that passion to work for a good cause. We are all Tigers, and on Saturday we’re all on the same team!”
What: Large event featuring 100 volunteers consisting of LSU and Clemson school personnel, coaches and alumni
Where: Second Harvest Food Bank, 700 Edwards Avenue, 70123 (Harahan / Elmwood Industrial area)
When: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11
