Louisiana representatives discuss briefing on Iran

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana leaders were among those in congress briefed on the current situation with Iran.
“The president didn’t just wake up one day and decide to do this. He was patient almost to a fault," Senator John Kennedy said.
After being briefed, Kennedy said he believes President Trump did the right thing in ordering Iranian General Qasem Soleimani’s death.
“Do the attacks last night signal the end? We don’t know. Our intelligence is good. But it’s intelligence, it’s not clairvoyance. But I do know this: Soleimani was an evil man, number two, by taking him out, the President saved American lives," Kennedy said.
Even after the missile attacks, Kennedy said, “the president is insistent he doesn’t want war.”
“The president has decided for now not to retaliate, that could change," Kennedy said.
Representative Mike Johnson echoed Kennedy’s sentiments about the briefing of Soleimani’s death.
“The risk of inaction really greatly outweighed taking action,"Johnson said.
Going forward, both Kennedy and Johnson agree sanctions against Iran may not be enough.
“I think it’s too early to say. We have to see how the facts develop here over the coming hours and the next couple of days. If Iran is ready to dial this back a little bit, and I think there’s an indication they are, that would be a very welcomed development. We would like to deescalate the situation — the president has that as the goal," Johnson said.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.