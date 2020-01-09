Lawson scores 35 as Cowboys down previously unbeaten ACU, 88-84

McNeese shot an incredible 63 percent for the game (29 of 46) and was lights out in the second half, hitting 15 of 21 shots for 71.4 percent. The Cowboys also hit 4 of 12 from behind the arc for 33.3 percent while Kuxhausen, the nation’s No. 1 3-point shooter in made threes and threes per game, connected on 2 of 5 from long range. ACU hit 29 of 63 for 46 percent and was 6 of 21 from three-point range for 29 percent.