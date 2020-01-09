Houston looks to extend streak vs Tulsa

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Brandon Rachal is averaging 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Golden Hurricane. Jeriah Horne is also a key contributor, putting up 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Cougars are led by Nate Hinton, who is averaging 12.5 points and 9.9 rebounds.NATE IS A FORCE: Hinton has connected on 43.1 percent of the 65 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last three games. He's also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.