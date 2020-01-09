Hometown Hero: Frank Foreman

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One month to the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Frank Foreman joined his three brothers and signed up to fight. He promised his mother he'd wait until after Christmas. He wound up in infantry as an Army medic in the South Pacific.
"A medic was a good target because we usually didn't carry a weapon," said Foreman. "Somebody got hit up on the line. you left your weapon right there and you went. No weapon."
Frank says his short stature came in handy when running around attending to the medical needs of his fellow soldiers. He grew particularly close to his friend Les, who was shot by a sniper as he was kneeling next to Frank.
“We were buddies for three years. He gets on his knees. On his knees, he’s about five feet tall. I just said, ‘Les.’ He got hit right here. (points to forehead).”
Foreman says he thinks his “Greatest Generation” was influenced by hard times.
“The depression, John, to tell you the truth, it prepared us for what we went through. Because we were used to doing without. No money.”
After the war, after careers in the oil field and education, Frank served as Iowa’s longtime postmaster before retiring.
Frank Foreman turns 100 on January 12, 2020. A reception in his honor will be held that day at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2011 S. Thompson St. in Iowa from 2-4 p.m. His friends and family are invited to drop by.
