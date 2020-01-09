FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm day today with clouds and a few showers, severe storms possible Friday night into Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting off milder this morning in comparison to yesterday as lows across the majority of the area are in the lower to middle 50′s.
Thursday will feature more clouds around Southwest Louisiana as well as warmer temperatures as we see strong southerly flow, increasing moisture levels ahead of our next front. As we move through the day we could also see a few scattered showers across the region, so if you are heading off to school and work this morning you may want to grab the rain jacket or umbrella for safe keeping in case you run into one of the showers. Rain will be very light and scattered in nature, so the good news is that we aren’t looking at a total washout for Thursday. Temperatures will be around ten degrees warmer for highs as well as we will see temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 70′s throughout the day as a warm front lifts through the region. As we move into the afternoon and evening hours cloud cover continues to remain and thicken in coverage as well. Winds today will be out of the southeast and quiet strong as we can expect 10-15 mph winds with gust upwards of 25 mph. Moving into the overnight a few showers will continue to be possible, but nothing widespread as the rain will remain light.
As we move into Friday this is where we are going to want to become weather aware as the main cold front is beginning to move closer and will bring with it the possibility of severe weather. Temperatures start out in the lower and middle 60′s which is around 20 degrees above average for this time of year. As for the daytime hours we can expect to remain mostly dry with an occasional shower possible with windy conditions very similar to Thursday and this is ahead of any thunderstorms that develop.
As we move into the afternoon and evening hours a few thunderstorms will be possible and we will be watching to see how strong these storms are as well as if they are in the form of a line or weather we see individual cells. Some of the latest model guidance suggest that we could see both and as we get closer and go throughout today a better understanding will be produced by the models. As of now we need to prepare for all modes of severe weather across Southwest Louisiana as we are under a moderate risk of severe weather for all of our area. This means we could see damaging winds, hail, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, I encourage all to download the KPLC weather app which can be found here http://www.kplctv.com/apps. Also, it would be a good idea to go ahead and think of the safest places in you house to seek shelter in case of a tornado warning. I would also encourage a second way to receive weather alerts, which a NOAA weather radio is a great tool and way to receive the latest warnings. We still have some time to watch this and will of course update you with all the latest information throughout the day and into your Friday.
Showers and thunderstorms continue as we head into early Saturday morning, before we begin to see rapid clearing and even some sunshine into the afternoon hours with temperatures topping off in the upper 60′s. Temperatures drop into the overnight hours as we see lows in the lower 40′s and sunshine returning for Sunday with highs only in the lower 60′s. '
As for next week we can expect a chance of showers and even some thunderstorms just about every day with rain chances remaining at 40% for each day with lows in the lower 60′s and highs in the upper 60′s to near 70. So get ready for an unsettled pattern into next week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
