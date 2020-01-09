FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm day today with clouds and a few showers, severe storms possible Friday night into Saturday

As we move into the afternoon and evening hours a few thunderstorms will be possible and we will be watching to see how strong these storms are as well as if they are in the form of a line or weather we see individual cells. Some of the latest model guidance suggest that we could see both and as we get closer and go throughout today a better understanding will be produced by the models. As of now we need to prepare for all modes of severe weather across Southwest Louisiana as we are under a moderate risk of severe weather for all of our area. This means we could see damaging winds, hail, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, I encourage all to download the KPLC weather app which can be found here http://www.kplctv.com/apps. Also, it would be a good idea to go ahead and think of the safest places in you house to seek shelter in case of a tornado warning. I would also encourage a second way to receive weather alerts, which a NOAA weather radio is a great tool and way to receive the latest warnings. We still have some time to watch this and will of course update you with all the latest information throughout the day and into your Friday.