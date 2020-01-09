DOTD to install live traffic cameras and message boards on I-210

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If your morning commute includes I-210 and you’re tired of getting stuck in traffic, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wants to help.
“A project is underway to install nine live traffic cameras and four dynamic message signs along the Interstate 210," DOTD public information officer Tammy York said.
Many of these live-stream cameras are already installed along I-10 and help time-crunched commuters find the best routes during high congestion hours.
“You can see, okay there’s traffic at LA 108, I’m going to take a detour route today’ and you don’t have to waste time sitting in traffic," she said. "So it’ll provide motorists on I-210 the same opportunity.”
York said since I-210 is a major bypass through the Lake Area, the cameras are essential for commuters driving into Lake Charles.
“We have them for... the other half of our major interstate through the Lake Area so we wanted to provide them for the I-210 motorists as well," she said.
Right now you can visit 511la.org, click on the camera icon and watch traffic in real-time along I-10. Soon you’ll be able to do the same for I-210.
The $4.5 million project is set to be completed by early 2021.
