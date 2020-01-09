Barn Hill Preserve owner heading to Australia to help care for animals injured by brush fires

Wildlife expert also asking for donations to assist in crisis

Barn Hill Preserve owner heading to Australia to help care for animals injured by brush fires
Gabe Ligon, the owner of the animal sanctuary Barn Hill Preserve, is traveling to Australia to assist animal rescue groups in caring for animals injured by the country's massive brush fires. (Source: WAFB)
By Austin Kemker | January 9, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 3:32 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Barn Hill Preserve, a wildlife sanctuary in East Feliciana Parish, will soon be traveling to Australia to assist workers in caring and rescuing wild animals injured by massive brush fires.

Gabe Ligon will be departing for Australia next week but is asking for Louisiana residents to donate because many Australian animal rescue groups are desperate need of supplies.

I’m headed to Australia. Thank for you all of the birthday wishes! I will be flying to Australia next week to assist...

Posted by Gabe Ligon on Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Ligon says the situation in Australia affects more than just koalas and kangaroos but many different kinds of animals.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.