ACU uses explosive fourth quarter to pull away from McNeese, 90-77

“We lost some assignments on the defensive end and we rushed some shots on the offensive end instead of playing patient and countering them when they scored. When you score 73 points, you normally are winning games but the way Abilene can score the basketball, you can’t mess up against them because they will convert. Another thing is we missed way too many free throws, 15 to be exact and we missed them early in the game. If we hit some of those early on when we had them on their heels, we probably could have been ahead.”