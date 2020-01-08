Third check cashing business in Sulphur robbed

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A third check cashing location in Sulphur was robbed Monday night, Jan. 6, 2020, according to an employee at Paycheck Loans on Ruth St.
The employee says the store was closed when someone broke through the back door around 8 p.m.
This is the third robbery of a check cashing location in three months.
The first robbery happened at the Check into Cash on Beglis Parkway in November, 2019. Sulphur police say that an employee was tied up and held at gunpoint as the business was robbed.
The second robbery occurred last week at Advance America on Maplewood Dr. which was also robbed at gunpoint.
Sulphur police are currently investigating the robberies.
