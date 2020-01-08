Takings issue re: Bayou Bridge Pipeline before Third Circuit Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The saying goes - it's easier to ask for forgiveness than permission. And that is what some landowners say happened when bayou bridge pipeline took their land to make way for the project.
The issue goes before the Third Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles Wednesday.
Some landowners in St. Martin Parish say Bayou Bridge Pipeline took 38 acres of their property without permission and without paying a fair price.
A lower court sided with the pipeline, but now the issue goes before the Third Circuit.
Bill Quigley, a volunteer attorney and law professor at Loyola, is representing landowners with a small interest.
"They were contacted by Bayou Bridge Pipeline, said, 'Look, we want to lay a pipeline across your property, we'll give you a couple hundred bucks to do it.' They said, 'No, we don't want that. We don't think that's a good idea, we don't give you permission to do that.' And lo and behold, they find out that the pipeline goes ahead and digs a gigantic trough, right through their property," said Quigley.
Quigley believes the company decided it was economically feasible to take the property by eminent domain and seek approval after the fact.
"Private property is supposed to be protected from big corporations or the government coming in and just taking it and we're trying to stand up for them in the third circuit court of appeal," he said.
Quigley says landowners' constitutional rights were violated, along with state law.
"There should be consequences for that, and we think the court should say that law is too weak. That that law doesn't really give private property owners enough protection. They should declare that law unconstitutional and tell the legislature to come up with something more to really protect the rights of property owners," he said.
Quigley hopes the court sends a message that companies can't do whatever they want and pay small damages for doing so.
We reached out to attorneys for Bayou Bridge pipeline who gave a statement saying, “The hearing is part of the eminent domain process for important infrastructure projects such as the Bayou Bridge Pipeline, that they must go through when a voluntary agreement can’t be reached with a landowner,” he said.
The spokesman adds, “The pipeline has been safely operating since March of 2019.”
