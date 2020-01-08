SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 7, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 7, 2020.
Thai Duc Tran, 49, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Matthew James Williamson, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Anita Dawn Johnson, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug (3 charges).
Destin Alexander Reed, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Anthony Owens, 30, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Braylon Jevon Holley, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Adrent Damone Carter, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Martha Ann Young, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Cameron Jamaal Mitchell, 18, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault (2 charges).
Troy Pierce Williams, 40, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; obscenity.
Kemble Derouen, 54, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Andre Christopher Williams, 33, DeQuincy: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Derrick Dwayne Wilks, 36, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); contempt of court.
Tina M. Rabalais, 51, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Charles Marcus Bellard, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; child desertion; resisting an officer by flight.
Kenneth Dwight Bates, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; aggravated flight from an officer; child desertion (2 charges); failure to restrain a child (2 charges); reckless operation; obscured windshield.
Kayla Danielle White, 33, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts.
Shane Michael Fischer, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Zaney Ikey Guidry III, 21, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; property damage under $1,000.
Bradley David Spell, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Crystan Carol Higginbotham, 32, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Douglas Joseph Frye, 52, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Jesse Paul Rogers, 30, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Brandan Jeremiah Goodly, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael James Boudoin II, 28, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jada Michell, 19, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Gage Tyler Blalock, 29, Westlake: first offense possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production (2 charges), manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Marcus Dajhon Obrien, 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; resisting an officer; battery of a police officer; failure to stop or yield.
Joshua K. Darby, 38, Iowa: Violations of protective orders.
Diamond Macio Doucette, 32, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.