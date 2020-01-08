SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 7, 2020

January 8, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 7, 2020.

Thai Duc Tran, 49, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Matthew James Williamson, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Anita Dawn Johnson, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug (3 charges).

Destin Alexander Reed, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Anthony Owens, 30, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Braylon Jevon Holley, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Adrent Damone Carter, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Martha Ann Young, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Cameron Jamaal Mitchell, 18, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault (2 charges).

Troy Pierce Williams, 40, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; obscenity.

Kemble Derouen, 54, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Andre Christopher Williams, 33, DeQuincy: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Derrick Dwayne Wilks, 36, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); contempt of court.

Tina M. Rabalais, 51, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Charles Marcus Bellard, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; child desertion; resisting an officer by flight.

Kenneth Dwight Bates, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; aggravated flight from an officer; child desertion (2 charges); failure to restrain a child (2 charges); reckless operation; obscured windshield.

Kayla Danielle White, 33, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts.

Shane Michael Fischer, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Zaney Ikey Guidry III, 21, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; property damage under $1,000.

Bradley David Spell, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.

Crystan Carol Higginbotham, 32, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Douglas Joseph Frye, 52, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Jesse Paul Rogers, 30, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Brandan Jeremiah Goodly, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael James Boudoin II, 28, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jada Michell, 19, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Gage Tyler Blalock, 29, Westlake: first offense possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production (2 charges), manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Marcus Dajhon Obrien, 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; resisting an officer; battery of a police officer; failure to stop or yield.

Joshua K. Darby, 38, Iowa: Violations of protective orders.

Diamond Macio Doucette, 32, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.

