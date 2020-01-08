People whose mail was stolen asked to contact Vernon Sheriff’s Office

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has created a list of people that they have recovered mail and packages from following a burglary at the Evans and Bon Weir Post Offices.
The Sheriff’s Office says that even if a person’s name is not on their list that it does not mean that they have not had mail stolen.
We have a link to the list on the Vernon Parish Sheriff Department’s Facebook page HERE.
If your name is on the list or believe that your mail has been stolen the Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact Detective Rhonda Jordan at 337-238-1311.
The Sheriff’s Office asks that when you call to have a pen and paper ready so that you can be provided with information regarding your mail.
Anyone calling will also need to provide the Sheriff’s Office with a copy of your invoice to show the date of your order, payment method, and what item was ordered. This information is necessary so that a warrant for theft can be prepared.
