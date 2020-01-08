Payton on Brees’ future: ‘I think he wants to play more’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees is no longer under contract with the Saints, and is now an unrestricted free agent. Coach Payton was asked at his year end presser if No. 9 will be back in the Black and Gold next season.
"Look, there’ll be a gap of time here and I can’t speak for Drew as to his wants, I think he wants to play more and I think that we saw him play at a high level and we’ll discuss every player on the roster, himself included. But I do not anticipate this grandiose meeting or phone call anytime soon. We will go through the numbers. We will go through the team and then try to do what’s best for, for, for the team as well,” said Payton.
Backup quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill are also free agents this offseason. With the season just ending, Payton wouldn’t commit to any plans about his quarterback group.
“We have not gotten that far yet. I like the perfect world scenario and yet we do not live in one. We have not even gotten that far down the road yet. Mickey (Loomis) and I will spend a lot of time meeting. We’ll meet on all these topics. We have a handful, as we do every year of unrestricted free agents and then a few restricted free agents. All of those players will be guys that we spend a lot of time on and hopefully make the right decisions on.”
