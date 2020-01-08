Man serving life sentence receives 50 years for other crimes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man already serving a life sentence received 50 more years when he pleaded guilty to a 2017 crime spree.
Habitual offender Will Celestine received a life sentence in 2018 for crimes he committed in 2015.
On Monday, Judge Michael Canaday sentenced him to the 50 years for kidnapping two separate victims in 2017, both of whom authorities say he battered and injured. Celestine pleaded guilty to the following: One count of aggravated battery, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, one count of home invasion, one count of aggravated flight from an officer, and one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He received 50 years on each of the seven counts, to run concurrently.
The Lake Charles Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle that Celestine was driving. When he refused to stop, a high-speed chase ensued. The vehicle crashed into a residence and Celestine fled on foot, leaving a 1-year old in the vehicle. Celestine then broke into a residence where the owner was present and hid from law enforcement in her home. Celestine was ultimately captured in Lafayette, Louisiana.
