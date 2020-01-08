Man serving life sentence receives 50 years for other crimes

On Monday, Judge Michael Canaday sentenced him to the 50 years for kidnapping two separate victims in 2017, both of whom authorities say he battered and injured. Celestine pleaded guilty to the following: One count of aggravated battery, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, one count of home invasion, one count of aggravated flight from an officer, and one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He received 50 years on each of the seven counts, to run concurrently.