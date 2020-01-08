LSU to still have classes despite National Championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sorry LSU students, it looks like you will still have to go to class on the day of and after the biggest college football game of the year.
The spring semester is set to start Monday, Jan. 13, the same day LSU takes on Clemson in the National Championship game in New Orleans.
According to LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard, the spring semester will start as scheduled even though most students will be excited about the big game. However, students may contact "their individual professors directly if they need to discuss class attendance,” Ballard added.
The LSU Tigers will take on the Clemson Tigers Monday, Jan. 13 in the New Orleans Superdome for the National Championship game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
