Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Legal group seeks federal inquiry into Mississippi prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Prisoner advocates are calling on the federal government to investigate Mississippi’s prison system for possible civil rights violations. They say five deaths in recent days highlights deliberate violations of inmates’ constitutional rights. A formal letter and protest at the Mississippi Capitol came Tuesday as the mother of one slain inmate said she's still waiting on an official explanation of how her son died. The deaths and violence have focused attention on a prison system that fills only half its guard posts. The letter requesting an investigation says violence is “directly linked to acute understaffing” and funding has declined.
MISSISSIPPI LEGISLATURE
New 4-year term begins for Mississippi legislators
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Leaders are challenging Mississippi legislators to make the most of their four-year term. All 122 members of the House and all 52 senators were sworn in Tuesday. Republicans maintain control in both chambers. The House elected Republican Philip Gunn to a third term as speaker. Both chambers elected new people to be second-in-command. Legislators could debate this year whether to spend more money on a chronically understaffed prison system that has been rocked by violence in recent days. They could also decide whether to give another salary increase to teachers who have long been among the lowest paid in the nation.
OFFICER KILLED-MISSISSIPPI
4 indicted, accused of helping police shooting suspect
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Indictments have been issued against four men accused of trying to help a suspect escape after the fatal shooting of a Mississippi police officer. News outlets report Wanya Toquest Atkinson, Davian Atkinson, Joshua Michael Kovach, and Dalentez Latavian Brice, were all indicted on charges of accessory after the fact to capital murder and hindering prosecution. A Harrison County grand jury says the four men are accused of helping Darian Atkinson evade police after the fatal shooting of Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen in May outside the police station. Darian Atkinson was indicted in November on a capital murder charge. A trial date hasn’t been set.
AP-US-RAPPERS'-STEPFATHER-KILLED
Stepfather of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd shot, killed
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A spokesman for hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd says their stepfather has been killed in Mississippi and their brother is being held in his death. Tupelo police found a man dead at a home in the group's hometown of Tupelo about 9:30 p.m. Monday. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the man as 62-year-old Floyd Sullivan, who died from apparent gunshot wounds. The duo's spokesman, Kerry Smalls, confirms Sullivan is their stepfather and their brother is in custody. Tupelo Police Capt. Charles McDougald said the man’s adult son is a person of interest in the shooting and is being held for psychiatric review.
FAKE LOTTERY TICKET
2 men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lotto ticket
FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say two men attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing ticket that had the winning numbers glued onto it. News outlets report 47-year-old Odis Latham and 48-year-old Russell Sparks were arrested Monday and charged with offenses including uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000. The state lottery commission called Flowood police about the fake ticket earlier that morning. Officers were told the suspects presented an altered $100,000 ticket.
AP-US-MISSISSIPPI-DEATH-PENALTY-CASE
Mississippi DA leaves murder case after multiple trials
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi prosecutor says he won't decide whether to try a man a seventh time in a quadruple murder case. District Attorney Doug Evans filed a court order Monday recusing himself and asking the Mississippi attorney general's office to decide whether to try Curtis Flowers again in the death penalty case. On Dec. 16, Flowers was released from custody for the first time in 22 years after a judge granted a request for bail. Flowers was convicted four times in connection with the 1996 killings in Winona: twice for individual slayings and twice for all four. Two other trials involving all four deaths ended in mistrials.