Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LINEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — At Central of Clay County High School in Alabama, small-town football is thriving. The team has helped bond two communities that were once fierce rivals, then reluctant partners, and now proud supporters of a two-time Class 5A state football champions. Across the United States, participation in high school football has been on the decline, though less so in the Deep South than in other regions. Alabama seems to have bucked that trend altogether, even compared to its neighboring Southeastern Conference states. The state is also producing more major college players than even before.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton and players who've been in New Orleans a few years have endured a cruel kind of three-peat. Three seasons running have ended with playoff loses in which the decisive points were scored on the final play. The latest loss came Sunday in overtime against Minnesota. Payton expresses confidence that quarterback Drew Brees will be back. But the Saints will have to compete for the service of several 2019 starters who are among 17 other New Orleans players entering free agency.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Zion Williamson has now participated in full-court and five-on-five drills as the NBA's top overall draft choice moves closer to making his NBA debut. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Tuesday there is still no firm date on when the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Williamson will play in his first regular season game. But Gentry says Williamson generally looks “fine,” exhibits a lot of natural basketball skill and mainly needs to work on conditioning. Gentry says Williamson “definitely” will be on minute restrictions when he does come back. Williamson is not expected to play Wednesday night when New Orleans hosts Chicago.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Josh Nebo scored 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and collected four blocks as Texas A&M wiped out a 10-point halftime deficit and defeated Mississippi 57-47. The Rebels leaped to a 29-19 halftime lead thanks to Breein Tyree’s hot hand and the Aggies’ collective cold shooting. Tyree scored 21 points in the first half, thanks to sinking 8-of-10 field goals, including 5-of-7 3-pointers. Meantime the Aggies missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the first 20 minutes, and finished 3-of-17 from long range. Tyree led the Rebels (9-5, 0-1) with 26 points.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson are in the middle of extended delay with their showdown for the College Football Playoff championship. It will be 16 days from the time LSU and Clemson won their CFP semifinals on Dec. 28 before they meet in New Orleans for the crown on Jan. 13. CFP executive director Bill Hancock says the game is a sellout and the buzz has been steady despite the delay. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says the extra time gives the teams a chance to heal bruises.