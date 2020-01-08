Ga. State looks for home win vs La.-Lafeyette

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jalen Johnson and Mylik Wilson have led the Ragin' Cajuns. Johnson has averaged 14.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while M. Wilson has put up 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. The Panthers have been anchored by juniors Kane Williams and Justin Roberts, who are scoring 13.5 and 13.1 per game, respectively.