FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer the next few days with severe storms possible early Saturday morning.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, Wednesday started off very chilly, but temperatures warmed up nicely under mostly sunny skies. However, you may have noticed the wind shifted to the southeast; that is a sign of a warming trend that has already begun.
Moisture will continue to increase on southerly winds Wednesday night and that will keep temperatures significantly warmer. In fact, temperatures will drop for a while tonight and likely begin to increase after midnight; meaning the lowest temperature of the day will not occur near sunrise but rather close to midnight.
Thursday will be warmer and more humid with more clouds than sun throughout most of the day. We may see a few scattered showers primarily in the afternoon, but the chance of rain will only be 20%. It will also be breezy at times with southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph, temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.
Friday will begin with mostly cloudy conditions and warm temperatures; morning lows will only reach the low to mid 60s, which is warmer than the normal high for this time of year! Clouds will be widespread with limited sunshine throughout the day, but highs will still climb into the mid and upper 70s. Rain will be limited early in the day, but scattered showers and storms will be increasing through the afternoon. And storms that form during the afternoon could potentially become strong to severe, though these may be limited or possibly not form at all.
The main event we have been talking about all week will arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning in the form of a large line of thunderstorms. The exact timing could still change, but it is looking more likely that the storms arrive in SWLA between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday. Thunderstorms will quickly increase in coverage and intensity Friday night and any individual storms could produce tornadoes.
A large squall line will slowly move through in the overnight hours and storms embedded in this line could produce damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. It is worth noting that storms that form in this type of line are usually quick to develop and difficult to detect, and many times they dissipate quickly as well. The greatest risk of severe weather will likely be located north of I-10, but that does not mean severe weather won’t happen all the way to the coast.
We still have time to watch this, but right now you should be planning to keep an eye on the weather Friday night into Saturday morning. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, the best way is by using the KPLC First Alert Weather app. A NOAA Weather radio is also a great way to receive alerts. Facebook, Twitter, or any social media is NOT a reliable source for fast information on warnings. If you do not have our app download it here: www.kplctv.com/apps. You can also think about the safest place in your home and have a plan on when you go there and make sure everyone in your home knows the plan. Remember that mobile homes are NOT safe during a tornado, you should make alternative plans to stay with friends or relatives if possible, especially once a Tornado Watch is issued.
Sunshine will return by Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60s. Sunday also looks nice with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.
Next week does not look so great with a chance of rain and possibly some thunderstorms everyday beginning on Monday. Each day will feature a 40% chance of rain with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.