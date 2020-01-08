FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Wednesday ahead, but changes including storms for the end of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cold start to our Wednesday morning as temperatures have dropped into the lower and upper 30′s across the area.
Patches of frost are possible for the areas to the north as they have seen cooler temperatures as well as have been the coolest for the longest period of time. However, the good news is that as we head into the afternoon sunshine will be abundant and will provide for a gorgeous afternoon. First thing is first, if you are heading out this morning make sure to grab a coat as it will be very chilly, but warmer temperatures are to come for the afternoon. You can begin to shed the coat as we head into the later morning hours and into the lunch time hours as temperatures warm up to near 60. Highs today will top out in the middle 60′s with easterly winds around 5-15 mph slowly switching towards the southeast as we head into the overnight hours. If you have the chance definitely go out and enjoy the nice weather, because gloomy weather is around the corner as rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the end of the work week. As we go into tonight we cam expect temperatures to gradually drop, but we will be around 15-20 degrees warmer this evening as winds stay up overnight and moisture begins to return. Lows will bottom out in the lower to middle 50′s which is around ten degrees above average for this time of year.
As we move into Thursday cloud cover will begin to increase as well as the chance of some showers as we head into the later afternoon hours, mainly after lunch time. Highs will also be getting warmer as we see highs topping off in the lower 70′s thanks to moisture increasing as we see stronger southerly flow. You’ll want to grab the rain jacket and umbrella as you head out for work or school as those rain chances gradually increase throughout the day, the good news being that the day won’t be as complete washout as rain totals look to be fairly light, as the heavier rain doesn’t move in until later Friday and into Saturday. As we go into Thursday evening off and on showers will persist across Southwest Louisiana with a rumble of thunder not out of the question. Lows will continue to be warm as we only drop into the lower 60′s by the time we reach Friday morning.
Friday we will continue to see warm temperatures, which on average will be around ten degrees above average as we see upper 70′s for highs, but the bigger story will be the rain and thunderstorms that we could see as an approaching cold front begins to make its way through the area. The heavier and more widespread looks to hold off until the afternoon and evening hours according to the latest model guidance and we will have to continue to watch this as we get closer in time. Moving into Friday evening and the overnight hours into Saturday, the threat of severe weather still remains and all modes of severe weather, from damaging winds, spin-up tornadoes and heavy rain. This is still several days out and the exact timing is still uncertain, but the first alert storm team will continue to track the system and have all the latest information and provide the details as we get closer.
Storms and heavy rain continue into Saturday morning some could be strong, so definitely stay tuned to the KPLC weather app for the latest updates and live look at radar as get closer as well as the latest updates we provide. The one positive being that as we head into the later afternoon and evening hours of Saturday we will see clearing and even some sunshine. The drier weather stay for Sunday, before rain chances once again increase into next week. Some models are hinting at a significant cool down after next weeks front, so as we get closer in time we will get a better handle on just how cold we could get. As for now stay tuned as we move into the late stages of this week and we get a better handle on the potential for severe weather.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
