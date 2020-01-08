FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Wednesday ahead, but changes including storms for the end of the week

Patches of frost are possible for the areas to the north as they have seen cooler temperatures as well as have been the coolest for the longest period of time. However, the good news is that as we head into the afternoon sunshine will be abundant and will provide for a gorgeous afternoon. First thing is first, if you are heading out this morning make sure to grab a coat as it will be very chilly, but warmer temperatures are to come for the afternoon. You can begin to shed the coat as we head into the later morning hours and into the lunch time hours as temperatures warm up to near 60. Highs today will top out in the middle 60′s with easterly winds around 5-15 mph slowly switching towards the southeast as we head into the overnight hours. If you have the chance definitely go out and enjoy the nice weather, because gloomy weather is around the corner as rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the end of the work week. As we go into tonight we cam expect temperatures to gradually drop, but we will be around 15-20 degrees warmer this evening as winds stay up overnight and moisture begins to return. Lows will bottom out in the lower to middle 50′s which is around ten degrees above average for this time of year.