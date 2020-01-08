Fatal car accident at U.S. 171 and Fruge Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One person is dead and two are injured after a vehicle accident at U.S. Highway 171 and Fruge Street in Lake Charles.
At 2:05 a.m. on Jan. 8, Lake Charles Police Department were sent to investigate a crash.
A Ford van, driven by Alexander Borel, was heading westbound on Fruge Street when it hit a Hyundai Elantra that was heading north on U.S. 171.
The driver of the Hyundai was ejected from the vehicle. The Ford flipped and stopped when it struck a light pole, according to Lake Charles PD.
The driver and passenger of the Hyundai and the driver of the Ford were taken to a hospital.
The Hyundai’s passenger, Blake Simien, “succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” says Lake Charles PD. It’s driver is in critical condition. The Borel had moderate injuries.
The crash is still under investigation. Impairment may be a factor, toxicology test results are pending.
The lead investigator is Sergeant Shaun Touchet from the Traffic Division.
