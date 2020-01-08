EYE ON THE TITLE: 9Sports previews the chase for LSU’s fourth national title

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - WAFB 9Sports will preview the final showdown of the college football season between the No. 1 LSU Tigers and the No. 3 Clemson Tigers in the national championship at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12 on WAFB-TV and WAFB.com.
LSU will be making its fifth national title appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The LSU Tigers are hoping to cap off their undefeated regular season with a win and the fourth national title in school history.
All of LSU’s national title games have been played in New Orleans. LSU lost its last national title appearance 21-0 to rival Alabama on Jan. 9, 2012.
LSU won the 2004 and 2008 BCS National Championship games in the Superdome.
The program’s first national title was on Jan. 1, 1959, by defeating Clemson 7-0 in front of a crowd of over 80,000 people at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.
Clemson is pursuing its second straight national title, after defeating Alabama in the 2019 CFP National Championship at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Clemson has appeared in the last four CFP National Championships.
WAFB 9Sports Director Steve Schneider and WAFB 9Sports anchor Jacques Doucet will recap the LSU Tigers incredible journey to the College Football Playoff National Championship, as well as, the players, coaches, and folks behind the scenes who made it all possible.
WAFB’s EYE ON THE TITLE special will air at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12 on WAFB-TV Channel 9, as well as, WAFB.com, WAFB’s news app, sports app, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV apps.
