CPSO look for man involved in theft at Sam’s Cove in Westlake

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the identity of a man responsible for theft at Sam’s Cove in Westlake.
At around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, a man, “broke into a gaming machine, gaining access to the cash box located inside, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash,” says Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived on scene around 10 p.m..
Using surveillance footage from the business detectives got a photograph of the suspect.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding the theft or the suspect to call CPSO at (337) 491-3605.
CPSO Detective Mike Conner is the lead investigator on this case.
