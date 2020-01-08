Bogdanovic, Jazz edge Pelicans 128-126 for 6th straight win

Utah briefly went up by 11 in the third quarter and the Jazz maintained a slim lead for most of the fourth until Ball, who had 21 points, hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 121 with 3:15 left. Ingles’ free throws and his left-handed alley-oop feed across the lane to Gobert helped Utah take a five-point lead before J.J. Redick’s free throws and Ingram’s 3 tied it at 126.