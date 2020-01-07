Westlake woman turns 106, making her one of SWLA’s oldest residents

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - It’s a new year, and a time for new beginnings and resolutions, but for one local woman...she’s done this over a hundred times before.
“I was born on January 6, 1914,” said Lillian Washington.
It's safe to say that Lillian Washington has lived an exceptional life...
“But I lived it and I live it well,” Washington said.
Washington celebrated her 106th birthday Monday, making her one of Southwest Louisiana’s oldest residents.
“She means a lot to the city of Westlake...her family’s always been here. Her morals, just her character and well being has made her a very well-respected woman that you’ll never forget all your life,” said longtime family friend Monica Jenkins.
More than a century-worth of birthdays add up to what Washington considers a life filled with faith and friendships. Having earned proclamations for her longevity from sitting mayors and past presidents.
“I never dreamed that I would be living at 106,” said Washington.
Washington celebrated the milestone birthday with a party with friends, family, and lots of cake.
“Everybody admires her and it makes you really proud to be her child as well as we are proud of her for being our mother,” said daughter Catherine Washington.
Washington’s family said she’s worked hard her whole life. Whether it’s yard work or indoor exercise she stays active. But there’s definitely another factor that plays into her 106 years.
“I love to dance,” Washington said.
Whether it be a 2-step or Waltz, Washington credits that - along with a love for Cajun music and a lifestyle free of drugs and alcohol - as her recipe to not only a long life but a good one.
“That’s just who she is...that’s her character,” said daughter Catherine.
Lillian’s family said she’s always kept herself busy in the church and teaching Sunday school. She has four daughters, three sons (1 deceased) and over 20 grand and great-grandchildren.
Happy Birthday, Lillian Washignton! Here’s to many more years.
