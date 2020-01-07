Unique sex-abuse suit filed against Boy Scouts in US capital

FILE - In this July 22, 2013, file photo, a youth looks over the Norman Rockwell exhibition in Salt Lake City, featuring his Boy Scout-themed paintings. A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in federal court in Washington, D.C., seeking to establish the nation’s capital as a venue for men across the U.S. to sue the Boy Scouts of America for allegedly failing to protect them from long-ago sexual abuse at the hands of scoutmasters and other leaders. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)