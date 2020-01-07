Suspect sought in Christmas Eve home invasion

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are searching for a suspect in a Christmas Eve home invasion on N. Lincoln Street.
Detectives have obtained a warrant for Rashun Mayne, 24, of Lake Charles, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, public information officer for the Lake Charles Police Department. Mayne is wanted for armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, home invasion, aggravated cruelty to an animal and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.
Keenum said Mayne should be considered armed and dangerous. He asked anyone with information on Mayne to contact the Lake Charles Police Department or Det. Larry Newingham at 337-491-1311.
Keenum said the Dec. 24 home invasion happened in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street, which is north of the intersection with Cessford Street.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.