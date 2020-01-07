Suspect sought in Christmas Eve home invasion

Detectives have obtained a warrant for Rashun Mayne, 24, of Lake Charles, in connection with a Dec. 24 home invasion on N. Lincoln Street, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, public information officer for the Lake Charles Police Department. Mayne is wanted for armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, home invasion, aggravated cruelty to an animal and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.