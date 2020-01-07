Ragley residents voice concerns over proposed compressor station at neighborhood meeting

RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - Some Ragley residents are voicing concerns about a proposed compressor station that could be built in their area. Sunday they held a neighborhood meeting to discuss the project.
“There are concerns and questions on both sides," resident Ken parks said.
Last year, Ragley residents off Gaytine Road were contacted by Sempra LNG regarding its proposed new project: the Port Arthur Pipeline Connector - including a four-compressor station in Beauregard Parish.
The man whose property the compressor station would sit on, Ronald Habetz, says the company isn’t new to the area and has been looking at Allen Parish as a possible location as well, which he argued could take away much-needed tax revenue for the Beauregard community.
“I don’t think you would want it in Allen Parish because we are looking at an estimated $3 million dollars in taxes every year for Beauregard Parish and Ward 6," Habetz said.
Other residents argued that money doesn’t all go to the parish, and while they are not against the project, they would like to see the proposed compressor station moved south. Many also asked that Sempra be forthcoming with information and work with the community.
“It’s going to go south of the existing plant now?” asked Parks.
“That’s where they surveyed,” Habetz said. “I think that’s where they are going to plan on putting it.”
“That would be great,” Parks said. “We welcome a compromise. But until they do, we have a deadline.”
That deadline, being January 10th for public comments to be made to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC.
Port Arthur Pipeline Vice President Jim Diemers says after meeting with residents, the company is evaluating other design and location options.
He says once that evaluation is complete, the company will provide residents with an update.
Residents are also looking at speaking at the upcoming Beauregard Parish Police Jury meeting, which will be on Tuesday, January 21 at 6 p.m.
