Precautionary boil advisory issued for areas in Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur issued a precautionary boil advisory on Tuesday for areas from Beverly Place, east to the city line, and from East Lee/Stephanie Drive south to Maplewood Drive, including the south side of the 4400 block of Maplewood Drive.
Water pressure in certain areas may have dipped below the required levels due to a 12-inch water line break on Prater Road, the city said.
Anyone without water in this area is advised to run faucets until water runs clear then take precaution and boil water before consumption.
