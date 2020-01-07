Local professor and financial planner discuss Iran anxiety

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -For many Americans, it’s scary to see thousands in the streets of Iran yelling, “Death to America!” and burning the U.S. Flag.
And locally, people wonder what might happen and whether there will be war.
Lake Charles Certified Financial Planner R. Reed Mendelson says Iran does not want war with the U.S.
“There’s nobody to go to war with. Iran can do all the saber rattling, ‘And we’re going to attack the White House!’ Well, that ain’t a good tactical plan for Iran because, with what’s going on in Washington, there wouldn’t be much of Iran left, I don’t believe,” said Mendelson.
Trump tweets, such as the one announcing his selection 52 targets in Iran, also cause high anxiety for Americans, fearful of increasing animosity. The 52, which he says includes cultural sites, is derived from the number of American diplomats and citizens held hostage in Iran from November 1979 to January 1981.
But McNeese history professor Philippe Girard suggests it will blow over.
“I know the tweets he sent out on Iran seem extremely aggressive, but I do remember a year or two ago he was doing the same thing with North Korea, and somehow we’re still at peace,” said Girard.
Also, Girard says protests in Iran are partly due to a different culture and possibly encouraged by the Iranian government.
“The regime in Iran would have to look strong to their own people for domestic, political purposes. So, they have to respond in a way that will beef up their credibility. On the other hand, they don't want to go and cross a red line that would go so far that it would provoke the U.S. into a major war with Iran because, in that case, it would spell the demise of the regime in Iran. So, it's kind of going as far as you can without crossing that red line,” said Girard.
“They have to respond in some way. Especially since the Iranian government is not that popular with their own people, you have a lot of restless young people. So, you have to give something to them to look tough. They have to respond, otherwise they'll look weak on their side. My guess is that they will respond in a way that does not provoke things any further because the last thing they want is a major war with the u.s. They saw what happened to Iraq next door in 2003," said Girard.
Also, some people worry how the situation could affect the economy and investments here. Mendelson says Friday’s Dow, down 200 points is not significant.
“If they were really concerned about another September 11 kind of event in this country, because Donald Trump took out the head of ISIS, the market would be going down like crazy and it’s not,” said Mendelson.
Mendelson says economically and militarily no country can stand up to America.
