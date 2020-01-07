LCPD responding to gunshot victim downtown

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is responding to a gunshot victim in downtown Lake Charles.
Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux says the victim was found in the block of Ryan Street between Broad and Division streets. He was shot in the chest. However, she says, it is believed that the shooting did not happen there, but that the victim was driven there.
She says that police are working to find out where the shooting occurred.
One person has been taken in for further questioning.
