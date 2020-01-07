Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

A potentially ground-breaking lawsuit is being filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., against the Boy Scouts of America. It seeks to establish Washington as a venue for men across the U.S. to sue the Scouts for allegedly failing to protect them from long-ago sexual abuse by scout leaders. The eight plaintiffs live in states where statute of limitations laws would prevent them from suing the BSA based on claims of long-ago abuse. The law in Washington accommodates some suits of that type. The plaintiffs’ lawyers say Washington is an appropriate venue because the Boy Scouts were incorporated there and have a congressional charter. The BSA says it can't comment on pending litigation.