Lake Charles police looking for suspect in Dec. 28 shooting on 17th Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is looking for a suspect in a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street on Dec. 28.
David P. Denegall, 34, of Lake Charles, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.
Lt. Jeff Keenum said Denagall should be considered armed and dangerous. He asked anyone with information about Denagall to contact the Lake Charles Police Department or Det. Larry Newingham at 337-491-1311.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.