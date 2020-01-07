Incarnate Word looks to end streak vs NW State

SQUAD LEADERS: Chudier Bile is averaging 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Demons. Nikos Chougkaz is also a big contributor, producing 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Cardinals have been led by Keaston Willis, who is averaging 12 points.CLUTCH CHUDIER: Bile has connected on 30.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last five games. He's also converted 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.