FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost tonight in many areas, rain chances return Thursday along with strong storms to begin the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday was a sunny day with highs that topped out in the mid 60s. But clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly tonight, so take a jacket if you have outdoor plans.
Temperatures will be quite chilly tonight with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from the mid 40s at the coast to near 30 in the coldest spots north of I-10. Frost is likely in all areas north of I-10, and possible as far south as the intracoastal Waterway in some areas. Bring in or cover any plants that could be damaged by frost if you live in these areas.
Wednesday will be another beautiful day with abundant sunshine and no chance of rain! Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s during the afternoon hours.
Moisture will begin to increase on southerly winds late Wednesday and that signals changes on the way. Thursday will be warmer and more humid with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the afternoon too, and the chance of rain is 40%.
Friday will potentially be an active weather day as a strong storm system approaches from the west. Most models point toward a large line of thunderstorms moving through Friday night into early Saturday. These storms could potentially be strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible. It should be noted though that there is still considerable uncertainty on the timing and strength of these storms. And it is possible that we miss the strongest storms entirely. This level of uncertainty is normal for an event this far out in time; but we will continue to monitor the forecast and will keep you updated. As of now just plan on checking our forecast and make sure you have our KPLC First Alert Weather app on your smart phone, here is the link to download the app: www.kplctv.com/apps
Sunshine will return by Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60s. Sunday also looks nice with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. So once the storms clear any outdoor events should be good, but be prepared to move any events if the timing of storms changes.
Next week does not look so great with a chance of rain and possibly some thunderstorms everyday beginning on Monday. Each day will feature a 40% chance of rain with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
At the end of next week the weather could take a cold turn with temperatures dropping behind a strong front on Thursday. For the past few days the models have been showing the possibility of winter precipitation near our area. At this point it is WAY to far out in time to talk any specifics, and it is quite possible that the forecast is drastically different by next Friday. We will continue to monitor this and all things impacting SWLA and keep you informed.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
