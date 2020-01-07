FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back on the cooler side for now; stormy start to the weekend

The sunshine will be bright today which will help temperatures slowly warm up hour by hour through the 50s to back into the lower 60s by this afternoon. Breezes will continue to be occasionally gusty out of the north which will help to dry out the air even more, lowering dew points and opening up the door for colder temperatures to return tonight. A widespread frost is likely north of I-10 tonight, with patchy areas down to Lake Charles, so make sure to tend to your outdoor plants accordingly and have a warm place for the pets to sleep tonight.