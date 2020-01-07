FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back on the cooler side for now; stormy start to the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the front having pushed through Southwest Louisiana winds have now turned back to offshore, with northwesterly winds gusting to around 20 mph at times, temperatures have started to fall through the 50s and will continue into the 40s by sunrise as the chill returns to the air. Make sure to send the kids out with a coat this morning. No additional rain threat is in the forecast for today, so you can leave the umbrella at home as you plan your day ahead.
The sunshine will be bright today which will help temperatures slowly warm up hour by hour through the 50s to back into the lower 60s by this afternoon. Breezes will continue to be occasionally gusty out of the north which will help to dry out the air even more, lowering dew points and opening up the door for colder temperatures to return tonight. A widespread frost is likely north of I-10 tonight, with patchy areas down to Lake Charles, so make sure to tend to your outdoor plants accordingly and have a warm place for the pets to sleep tonight.
Temperatures warm up steadily through the day on Wednesday as onshore winds return and kick highs back into the middle 60s with lows Wednesday night not as frigid thanks to the southerly winds, averaging out into the 40s over the northern parishes, to low 50s along the interstate and lower 60s for the coastal towns. Clouds will continue to thicken up through the day Thursday with our first mentionable rain chances entering the forecast as a warm front lifts north over the state. Scattered showers by afternoon will begin to develop off and on with highs back into the 70s.
We’ll remain on the warmer and muggier side through Saturday when the next cold front is forecast to move through. In the meantime, rain and thunderstorms will become likely by Friday afternoon and evening, some of which could be severe. The potential for severe weather will continue into the late night and early morning hours of Saturday, when the passage of the cold front arrives, sending temperatures tumbling and skies clearing by afternoon and evening. Lows by Sunday morning are back in the lower 40s.
There is still some uncertainty with regards to the severe threat late Friday into early Saturday, especially across Southwest Louisiana, as a lot of the main storm energy may stay just to our north, but it’s still a good idea to have your severe weather plan in place, and be prepared for disruptive weather beginning Friday that will need to be closely monitored as we get ready to kick of the weekend, and as always, stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for the latest severe weather updates!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
