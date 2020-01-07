DeRidder Police looking for driver that hit fire hydrant

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - On Jan. 6, DeRidder Police and Fire Departments responded to a fire hydrant that was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Washington Street and Shirley Street.
The damaged fire hydrant caused a major water leak. “The vehicle caused significant damage to the hydrant and a water line,” said Crimestoppers.
According to a Crimstoppers Alert the suspect left the scene and did not stop and it is believed the vehicle continued north to Vernon Parish.
The vehicle is a red or maroon truck that was pulling a utility flatbed trailer.
If anyone has information, call the DeRidder Police Department at (337) 462-8911 or Crimestoppers at (337) 462-8918.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.