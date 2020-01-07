DeRidder issues boil advisory

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder has issued a boil advisory.
The advisory was issued due to a loss of pressure in their water system after a vehicle accident broke a fire hydrant.
All residents should disinfect their water before consuming it, using it to make fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation. During this time you should boil any water you wish to use for one full minute in a clean container.
This advisory will remain in place until the City of DeRidder receives notification from the Louisiana Department of Heath and Hospitals that the water is safe to drink.
