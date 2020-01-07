B-52 bombers from Barksdale Air Force Base sent to Indian Ocean

Barksdale Air Force Base uploaded this photo of B-52 bombers to its Facebook page Monday. (Source: Senior Airman Tessa Corrick)
January 7, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 4:13 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - B-52 bombers from Barksdale Air Force Base, near Shreveport, have been sent to Diego Garcia amid tensions between the United States and Iran, according to a tweet from U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson

Diego Garcia - an Island in the Indian Ocean - is a British territory.

The military houses B-52 bombers at Barksdale and at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.

Military news site Stars and Stripes is reporting that six B-52 bombers are being sent to Diego Garcia.

