B-52 bombers from Barksdale Air Force Base sent to Indian Ocean

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - B-52 bombers from Barksdale Air Force Base, near Shreveport, have been sent to Diego Garcia amid tensions between the United States and Iran, according to a tweet from U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson
Diego Garcia - an Island in the Indian Ocean - is a British territory.
The military houses B-52 bombers at Barksdale and at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.
Military news site Stars and Stripes is reporting that six B-52 bombers are being sent to Diego Garcia.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.