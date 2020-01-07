Arrest Report - Jan. 6, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 6, 2020.
Willie Frank Porter Sr., 49, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court (2 charges).
Devin Chad Meyer, 43, Welsh: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dinah Alexis Jackson, 18, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Alan Arthuro Hernandez-Segovia, 26, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Faraji Heshim Billups, 34, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jacolby Jerome Cunigan, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated burglary; attempted armed robbery.
Justin Thomas Belk, 31, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Harold Lee Mobley, 63, Jacksonville, Fl.: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Justin Seth Grimes, 35, Welsh: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jarandall Davon Provost, 25, New Iberia: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; proper equipment required on vehicles; instate detainer (2 charges).
Jerrel Keith Malone, 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; speeding; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of a firearm with an obliterated number; possession of alcoholic beverages in a vehicle.
Robert L Babcock, 56, Sulphur: No white light illuminating rear registration plate; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to stop or yield.
Kevin Morris Castle, 57, Lake Charles: Home invasion; domestic abuse; sexual battery.
Michael Jucolby Keith Dennis, 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
Kerry Jo Ward, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Jennifer Morgan Schei, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000; criminal trespassing; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Jacquelyn Hegwood Manuel, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation.
James Lynell Simon, 60, Welsh: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Daniel Troy Olivier Sr., 40, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; contempt of court.
Christian Nelson, 21, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Rachel Lyan Suominen, 38, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; contempt of court; identity theft worth between $300 and $500.
Logan Cole Thibodeaux, 18, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug.
